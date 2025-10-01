Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 1, 2025 – Trump teases path to MILITARY DICTATORSHIP as blue cities to be used as “training grounds” by the military

- Trump's Deal with Pfizer and Its Implications (0:11)

- Trump's Relationship with Pfizer and Other Pharma Companies (2:57)

- Trump's Alleged Corruption and Its Impact on Public Health (8:21)

- Trump's Influence on Healthcare and Public Policy (12:30)

- Trump's Relationship with Israel and Its Geopolitical Implications (12:53)

- Trump's Announcement on Military Deployment in US Cities (58:07)

- The Broader Context of Trump's Actions and Their Impact (1:18:34)

- The Role of Natural Medicine and Health in Resisting Trump's Policies (1:18:50)

- The Importance of Integrity and Principle in Public Life (1:19:28)

- The Role of Media and Information in Shaping Public Opinion (1:20:10)

- Andy Wakefield's Impact and Transformation of Awareness (1:20:49)

- The End of FDA Terrorism and Responsibility for Health (1:26:05)

- The Importance of Full Spectrum Light Exposure (1:28:25)

- Photo-Activated Nutrition and Light Therapeutics (1:42:40)

- Melanin's Protection Against EMF and 5G (1:45:11)

- The Role of Light in Healing and Prevention (1:55:24)

- Dr. Hanalei's Journey and the Book of Questions (1:58:00)

- The Power of Light and Transformation (2:12:09)

- The Importance of Natural Light in Healing (2:12:23)

- The Role of Light in Preventing Disease (2:12:39)





