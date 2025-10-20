© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SCOTT RITTER ISRAEL CAN'T DEFEAT IRAN - Legitimate Targets with Jackson Hinkle.
Oct 19, 2025
Today on Legitimate Targets, Jackson Hinkle speaks with Scott Ritter about how RUSSIA is dumping HUGE sums of advanced weaponry & fighter jets in IRAN & why ISRAEL might be rethinking another 12 Day War.