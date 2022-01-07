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Jesus Word The Temple And The Seven Lamps
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41 views • January 07, 2022
This video is a result of extensive guidance from Jesus, and the Father, about the temple within our bodies, that is mentioned in the bible, as something Jesus talked about when in his body of flesh on earth. But has been largely ignored by christianity. It has been devostating, cause the temple is very important.
Some people have commented that it sounds like hinduism, but if you listen to the end, you will know that what I am guided to say is to turn away from all things that resembles hinduism, and towords our father in heaven.
Other people have wondered about the reaction you can see me having, in the beginning of the video after saying a prayer in tongues, and later when mentioning my love for our father in heaven. Such expressions happens to me after Jesus led me to our Father, directed our fathers power into me, destroyed the "serpents egg", (that I describe in another video), and opened the door to the Kingdom for me. After that I will have those kinds of reactions, as the holy spirit flood into my temple.
The holy spirit aided me in making this video.
Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
[email protected]
Some people have commented that it sounds like hinduism, but if you listen to the end, you will know that what I am guided to say is to turn away from all things that resembles hinduism, and towords our father in heaven.
Other people have wondered about the reaction you can see me having, in the beginning of the video after saying a prayer in tongues, and later when mentioning my love for our father in heaven. Such expressions happens to me after Jesus led me to our Father, directed our fathers power into me, destroyed the "serpents egg", (that I describe in another video), and opened the door to the Kingdom for me. After that I will have those kinds of reactions, as the holy spirit flood into my temple.
The holy spirit aided me in making this video.
Please be aware: "All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men; but the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit shall not be forgiven unto men" (Matthew 12:31)."
[email protected]
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