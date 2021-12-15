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Satanist Pedo Joe Biden Blames 'Q-anon' & Trump for the State of the U.S. [14.12.2021]
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30 views • December 15, 2021
Welcome to the Global War
95,981 views Dec 14, 2021
Memology 101 - 455K subscribers
https://youtu.be/v5zqBBCWyLk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
--
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb
https://qmap.pub/
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC
https://www.qproofs.com/
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/
---
Q Research
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html
https://www.qanon.pub/
https://www.qanon.news/
---
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
https://twitter.com/POTUS
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
---------------------------------------------
The Patriot Hour - 203.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJq9pqEEUr5_OmwBWQxDKA
---
The HighWire with Del Bigtree - 200.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
---
JOKER DEEP MUSIC - 2.830 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbSs7BRf5RgY1da8BabC9uA
---
PAM JONES FOR LIBERTY / PEDOPHILE EXPOSURE PROJECT - 15.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/c/PamJonesForLiberty/videos…
---
Mouthy Buddha - 248.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg
---
QANON RESEARCH CHANNEL - 14.100 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7YPV6mEO9mnjvmhnnwYrJA
---
"Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)"
Documentary by award winning researcher Janet Ossebaard.
+
"What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines"
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel/playlists?page=1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWW3gYCvKS412p7o6qSK5gg
http://ahijackedlife.com/q-anon-primer-how-to-follow-the-q-anon-q-clearance-post-on-4chan/
--
We are anonymous; We are your friends, your family, your co-workers, and strangers alike.
Just like you, we knew there was something wrong with the world around us.
Like you, we had a desire for our world to achieve peace.
And like you, we found ourselves here in the forefront of information warfare.
We stand for truth.
Will you join the fight?
Will you brave the depths of the unknown with bravery and courage?
Show no fear, as now is the time for We The People to make our final stand in this battle between good and evil! Love shall prevail!
May your thoughts be clear, your wits be sharp, and your heart be strong.
For in this digital age, the mind is the battlefield, and it can be your strongest ally or the greatest enemy.
--
qposts.online
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961
USA v Japan
Reconcile.
Critical thinking.
USA total pop: 328 million
COVID-19 deaths: 100,000 [lockdown]
Japan total pop: 126 million [condensed (island)]
COVID-19 deaths: 850 [no lockdown]
2 + 2 = 5?
https://www.newsweek.com/japan-ends-coronavirus-emergency-850-deaths-no-lockdown-1506336
95,981 views Dec 14, 2021
Memology 101 - 455K subscribers
https://youtu.be/v5zqBBCWyLk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
--
Q intel drops:
https://bit.ly/2QUTFrb
https://qmap.pub/
---
Q proofs:
https://bit.ly/2FTZqPC
https://www.qproofs.com/
---
Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':
https://qposts.online/
---
Q Research
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961
---
http://we-go-all.net/q.html
https://www.qanon.pub/
https://www.qanon.news/
---
https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse
https://twitter.com/POTUS
https://www.whitehouse.gov/
---------------------------------------------
The Patriot Hour - 203.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJq9pqEEUr5_OmwBWQxDKA
---
The HighWire with Del Bigtree - 200.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
---
JOKER DEEP MUSIC - 2.830 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbSs7BRf5RgY1da8BabC9uA
---
PAM JONES FOR LIBERTY / PEDOPHILE EXPOSURE PROJECT - 15.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/c/PamJonesForLiberty/videos…
---
Mouthy Buddha - 248.000 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKEt1xKVBLuL175dkk8rqLg
---
QANON RESEARCH CHANNEL - 14.100 abonnenter
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7YPV6mEO9mnjvmhnnwYrJA
---
"Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)"
Documentary by award winning researcher Janet Ossebaard.
+
"What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines"
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel/playlists?page=1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWW3gYCvKS412p7o6qSK5gg
http://ahijackedlife.com/q-anon-primer-how-to-follow-the-q-anon-q-clearance-post-on-4chan/
--
We are anonymous; We are your friends, your family, your co-workers, and strangers alike.
Just like you, we knew there was something wrong with the world around us.
Like you, we had a desire for our world to achieve peace.
And like you, we found ourselves here in the forefront of information warfare.
We stand for truth.
Will you join the fight?
Will you brave the depths of the unknown with bravery and courage?
Show no fear, as now is the time for We The People to make our final stand in this battle between good and evil! Love shall prevail!
May your thoughts be clear, your wits be sharp, and your heart be strong.
For in this digital age, the mind is the battlefield, and it can be your strongest ally or the greatest enemy.
--
qposts.online
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/9346566.html#9346961
USA v Japan
Reconcile.
Critical thinking.
USA total pop: 328 million
COVID-19 deaths: 100,000 [lockdown]
Japan total pop: 126 million [condensed (island)]
COVID-19 deaths: 850 [no lockdown]
2 + 2 = 5?
https://www.newsweek.com/japan-ends-coronavirus-emergency-850-deaths-no-lockdown-1506336
Keywords
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