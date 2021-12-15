Satanist Pedo Joe Biden Blames 'Q-anon' & Trump for the State of the U.S. [14.12.2021]

Welcome to the Global War95,981 views Dec 14, 2021Memology 101 - 455K subscribers--Q intel drops:---Q proofs:---Q anon posts 'breadcrumbs':---Q Research---------------------------------------------------The Patriot Hour - 203.000 abonnenter---The HighWire with Del Bigtree - 200.000 abonnenter---JOKER DEEP MUSIC - 2.830 abonnenter---PAM JONES FOR LIBERTY / PEDOPHILE EXPOSURE PROJECT - 15.000 abonnenter---Mouthy Buddha - 248.000 abonnenter---QANON RESEARCH CHANNEL - 14.100 abonnenter---"Fall Cabal Covid-19 (1-10 Storylines)"Documentary by award winning researcher Janet Ossebaard."What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines"--We are anonymous; We are your friends, your family, your co-workers, and strangers alike.Just like you, we knew there was something wrong with the world around us.Like you, we had a desire for our world to achieve peace.And like you, we found ourselves here in the forefront of information warfare.We stand for truth.Will you join the fight?Will you brave the depths of the unknown with bravery and courage?Show no fear, as now is the time for We The People to make our final stand in this battle between good and evil! Love shall prevail!May your thoughts be clear, your wits be sharp, and your heart be strong.For in this digital age, the mind is the battlefield, and it can be your strongest ally or the greatest enemy.--qposts.onlineUSA v JapanReconcile.Critical thinking.USA total pop: 328 millionCOVID-19 deaths: 100,000 [lockdown]Japan total pop: 126 million [condensed (island)]COVID-19 deaths: 850 [no lockdown]2 + 2 = 5?