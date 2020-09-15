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CHEM-TRAILING ORBS OVER PEORIA, ARIZONA [11-25-15] - CHARITY HAGGARD (VIDEO)
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92 views • September 15, 2020
Here we have CHARITY HAGGARD of Peoria, Arizona filming a holographic jet doing chem-trailing. Inter-dimensional Orbs (non-human technology) project the jet hologram, turns on and off the spray, then turns off the holographic projection as the Orb leaves the 3rd Dimension. The Orbs manifest the chem-trail spray, they don't have to fill holding tanks. You still don't think the commercial airliners were real on 9/11, do you? You can see that since the plane is so close, it even appears slightly transparent right from the beginning when she starts filming it. Until people Wake Up to the fact that UFOS, ETs, and Inter-dimensional Beings are real, that Inter-dimensional Orbs are doing most, if not all, chem-trailing, and the most world governments work with these malevolent beings to push forth their NEW WORLD ORDER agenda. The New World Order agenda is the mass extinction of most of mankind, with the totally enslavement of the very few that will be allowed to live. Time to Wake Up and become CONSCIOUS, learn what False Flag Events are, and know that Governments are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS working with malevolent beings against mankind. The very word GOVERNMENT breaks down as follows: GOVERN (To CONtrol) and MENT (The Mind). Please Wake Up by doing your own research, no matter how hard it is to comprehend, YOU CAN DO IT!!!
Note: There is a connection between CHEM-TRAILING, 9/11, 5G FREQUENCIES, DEW Fires, and the COVID-19 RNA/DNA Altering GMO Vaccinations, can you figure it out? Do research on the New World Order, 911 Was an Inside Job, 5G Frequencies, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), the Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination, and The Georgia Guidestones while you still have an internet to use.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: There is a connection between CHEM-TRAILING, 9/11, 5G FREQUENCIES, DEW Fires, and the COVID-19 RNA/DNA Altering GMO Vaccinations, can you figure it out? Do research on the New World Order, 911 Was an Inside Job, 5G Frequencies, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), the Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination, and The Georgia Guidestones while you still have an internet to use.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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