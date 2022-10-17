You’ll Never Believe What Happens in Healthy Soil

Can you believe that this happens in healthy soil!? 👀

In this video, Gabe Brown, a regenerative agriculture expert who runs Brown’s Ranch, where he practices no-till farming method to improve soil health, talks about a cool system that exists only within healthy soil!



According to Gabe, healthy soil contains a certain fungi that allows nutrients, plants, fungi, and other elements to work together in HARMONY! 🙌



