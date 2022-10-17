Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You’ll Never Believe What Happens in Healthy Soil
303 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published a month ago |

Can you believe that this happens in healthy soil!? 👀
In this video, Gabe Brown, a regenerative agriculture expert who runs Brown’s Ranch, where he practices no-till farming method to improve soil health, talks about a cool system that exists only within healthy soil!

According to Gabe, healthy soil contains a certain fungi that allows nutrients, plants, fungi, and other elements to work together in HARMONY! 🙌

Leave a ‘💯’ in the comments if you think this is awesome.

Keywords
oilbacteriaspills

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket