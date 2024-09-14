Podcast #32 - Journey Beyond The Veil: Unlocking The Secrets of Ayahuasca & Psychedelics w/ Remi Delaune

On this episode I welcomed Remi Delaune to the podcast who is an Ayahuasca Shaman and the co-founder of Kumankaya Healing Center, to take us on a journey beyond the veil and unlock the secrets of Ayahuasca and psychedelics.





Remi was born in a tiny village nestled in the French Alps in a southern Province of France. In his early twenties, he took monastic vows where he devoted himself exclusively to a spiritual life.





During this time as well, through self study, Remi received his Doctorate in Philosophy, a Masters in Theology and Ancient Sacred Musicology. After recognising the limited reach of traditional religion, he wanted to look for alternative ways of healing the fundamental pain and reorientate modern man toward the meaning of life, which is the quest for spiritual truth and the direct experience of the Divine.





He has been studying sacred plant medicines and alternative healings for more than a decade.





