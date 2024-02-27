Create New Account
Blood On His Hands
This Is [Bidan]’s Border Legacy


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (26 February 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6347713296112

Keywords
traffickinglaura ingrahamborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismillegal immigrantmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen bordersmugglingcatch and releasemigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementreplacement theoryillegal migrantmigrant crime

