David Clements: When the Communist regime is unable to kill freedom fighters, it resorts to ruining their reputation, threatening their loved ones

3/27/2023 David Clements, former prosecutor and professor of law: When the Communist regime is unable to kill freedom fighters, it resorts to ruining their reputation, threatening their loved ones, and using lawfare to prevent them from fighting back by exhausting their financial resources. This is exactly what is happening to Mr. Miles Guo!

#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





3/27/2023 前检察官和法律教授大卫·克莱门茨: 如果共产党不能杀死自由斗士，他们就会毁掉你的名声，威胁你所爱的人，用司法战耗尽你的财力使你无法反击。这一切正在郭文贵先生身上发生！

#郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



