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Kevin J. Johnston Goes LIVE Again and Offers Great Times and Great Info!
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11 views • January 28, 2021
As always, Kevin J. Johnston delivers a high impact show second-to-none in the entire dominion of Canada.
There is nobody better than this remarkable and outstanding citizen and he even better social commentator!
In fact this guy is so awesome that his photograph appears beside the word awesome not just in the dictionary but in every bathroom stall in the world!
I mean what more could you possibly say about such an incredible human being?
The truth is I am writing this foolishly worded blog entry because I actually forgot what I said in this video. I would encourage you to watch in any way because I am really good at what I do!
DONATE TODAY!
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
There is nobody better than this remarkable and outstanding citizen and he even better social commentator!
In fact this guy is so awesome that his photograph appears beside the word awesome not just in the dictionary but in every bathroom stall in the world!
I mean what more could you possibly say about such an incredible human being?
The truth is I am writing this foolishly worded blog entry because I actually forgot what I said in this video. I would encourage you to watch in any way because I am really good at what I do!
DONATE TODAY!
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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