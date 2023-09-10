The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 214 - Final Solution!

In this Video, I want to look at where this Fake Virus Pandemic program is leading us based on what we know. Since there is ZERO possibility of any Virus threat to any living species, then the ONLY logical conclusion is that every VACCINE is NEFARIOUS and created to cause HARM, not GOOD! There can be NO other purpose! Vaccines are proven to KILL and MAIM human beings because they are poisonous. Fifty to 100 million people died in the FAKE Spanish Flu “DOUBLE SHOT” VACCINE program in 1919 alone. Virology and Epidemiology are also exposed as SCAM science because viruses aren’t ALIVE and bacterial pathogens aren’t TRANSMISSIBLE as claimed by Louis Pasteur’s False Doctrine of “Germ Theory.” Therefore, VIRUSES are NOT the CAUSE of DISEASE!! Disease is caused from WITHIN a toxic body as proven by Louis Bechamp’s TERRAIN proposition and this TOXIFICATION is usually aided by POISONOUS environmental agents such as polluted food and water, chemicals, gases and radiation.

The VIRUS MYTH is ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY to justify the VACCINE MYTH. It is pure Luciferian Hegelian Dialectic dynamics in action. It’s Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee. It’s the Masonic EVIL TWIN PILLARS! One needs the other to exist; to have meaning!

EXACTLY 80 YEARS AGO, THE NAZIS INAUGURATED THE "FINAL SOLUTION!"

TODAY WE ARE WATCHING THE FASCIST "FINAL," FINAL SOLUTION ROLL OUT WORLDWIDE!

THE GREATEST EXPERIMENT IN SOCIAL ENGINEERING EVER WITNESSED!

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com

How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html

The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html

The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling

BitChute - Darkness Is Falling

Instagram - Darkness Is Falling

You Tube - Darkness Is falling Channels 1+3