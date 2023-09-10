BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 214 - Final Solution!
REDEEMING THE TIME
REDEEMING THE TIME
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • September 10, 2023

In this Video, I want to look at where this Fake Virus Pandemic program is leading us based on what we know. Since there is ZERO possibility of any Virus threat to any living species, then the ONLY logical conclusion is that every VACCINE is NEFARIOUS and created to cause HARM, not GOOD! There can be NO other purpose! Vaccines are proven to KILL and MAIM human beings because they are poisonous. Fifty to 100 million people died in the FAKE Spanish Flu “DOUBLE SHOT” VACCINE program in 1919 alone. Virology and Epidemiology are also exposed as SCAM science because viruses aren’t ALIVE and bacterial pathogens aren’t TRANSMISSIBLE as claimed by Louis Pasteur’s False Doctrine of “Germ Theory.” Therefore, VIRUSES are NOT the CAUSE of DISEASE!! Disease is caused from WITHIN a toxic body as proven by Louis Bechamp’s TERRAIN proposition and this TOXIFICATION is usually aided by POISONOUS environmental agents such as polluted food and water, chemicals, gases and radiation.

The VIRUS MYTH is ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY to justify the VACCINE MYTH. It is pure Luciferian Hegelian Dialectic dynamics in action. It’s Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee. It’s the Masonic EVIL TWIN PILLARS! One needs the other to exist; to have meaning!

EXACTLY 80 YEARS AGO, THE NAZIS INAUGURATED THE "FINAL SOLUTION!"

TODAY WE ARE WATCHING THE FASCIST "FINAL," FINAL SOLUTION ROLL OUT WORLDWIDE!

THE GREATEST EXPERIMENT IN SOCIAL ENGINEERING EVER WITNESSED!

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com

How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html

The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html

The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling

BitChute - Darkness Is Falling

Instagram - Darkness Is Falling

You Tube - Darkness Is falling Channels 1+3

Keywords
antichristthe jesuitsroman catholisism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy