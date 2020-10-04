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OCTOBER SURPRISE: TRUMP TESTS POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS - MIKE SEYMOUR (VIDEO)
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50 views • October 04, 2020
"Trump got the Covaids. Thirty-three times. If that matters to you. If it doesn’t, let me remind you: In 2015, a Forbes article was titled "Inside the Epic Fantasy That’s Driven Donald Trump for 33 Years". Two years later he became president of the USSA. In March this year, CNN said, "Trump made 33 false claims about the coronavirus crisis in the first two weeks of March". And in July, they reported that Trump enacted his 33rd use of the Defense Production Act. In August, 33 US States Reject Trump Administration’s Covid Testing Guidelines – according to ndtv.com. On 24 September, USA News reported that 'The president also announced that 33 million Medicare beneficiaries will in the coming weeks be receiving a card for $200 to help pay for prescription drugs.' And five days ago, on 30 September, Donald Trump’s website posted 'Correct the Record: Biden Makes 33 False or Misleading Claims at The Debate.' Right before he tested positive for Covaids-19. But don’t worry, he’s still in fine tweeting condition – even from his hospital bed." -- Jeff Berwick (The Dollar Vigilante)
Note: Sorry about the Religious Disinformation in this video. A Truther does not a Conscious Being make. Don't throw out the baby with the bathwater, use Discernment with information that people are still Unconscious towards. Furthermore, we know for sure HE CANNOT HAVE COVID-19 because HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE and ZINC have a 100% success rate in preventing and stopping Covid-19 symptoms. So Trump is lying because he is part of the New World Order agenda and he is reading his script (Unjustified), or he is actually under attack from the Deep State as stated by former CIA Agent Robert David Steele (Justified).
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
POTUS IS SELF-ISOLATING TO PREVENT ASSASSINATION, HE DOESN'T HAVE COVID-19 - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ff78e8ab-870f-4f3a-9ab6-6198015a28c5
Mike Seymour at Shaking My Head Productions
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: Sorry about the Religious Disinformation in this video. A Truther does not a Conscious Being make. Don't throw out the baby with the bathwater, use Discernment with information that people are still Unconscious towards. Furthermore, we know for sure HE CANNOT HAVE COVID-19 because HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE and ZINC have a 100% success rate in preventing and stopping Covid-19 symptoms. So Trump is lying because he is part of the New World Order agenda and he is reading his script (Unjustified), or he is actually under attack from the Deep State as stated by former CIA Agent Robert David Steele (Justified).
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
POTUS IS SELF-ISOLATING TO PREVENT ASSASSINATION, HE DOESN'T HAVE COVID-19 - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/ff78e8ab-870f-4f3a-9ab6-6198015a28c5
Mike Seymour at Shaking My Head Productions
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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