RECON!! WAR THUNDER ARMORED CAR BATTLE WAGON 221

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The 221 and 222 were German Radio/Recon armored cars that served well from the late 30s to the end of the war. Think 1976 Chevy Blazer to Suburban on the Chassis, one was a little longer wheelbase. The 221 in game is a real killer with a sqeezebore 28mm down to 20mm with a wild velocity and flat trajectory. A fun machine in game and deadly at its BR (Battle Rating) Most had a reg clip loaded 20mm as the primary weapon.