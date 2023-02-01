What is domestic violence in Colorado? - DUI Law Firm Denver

Colorado considers domestic violence an act or threatened act of violence against a person the accused has an intimate relationship with.
An intimate relationship includes partners, spouses, ex spouses, ex partners, co parents and co habitants. If convicted of domestic violence in Colorado, the accused may face certain financial and legal repercussions. Jail time, domestic violence treatment programs, restrictions for firearm ownership, house arrest, probation, more serious felony charges if you have prior convictions.
The courts take domestic violence charges seriously and you should too. Protection orders are one common result of a domestic violence charge or conviction. We help our clients manage the complex process of protection orders.
In these cases, we want to help you defend yourself and your family. We understand the law and have the experience to navigate the legal system. We know seeking legal help can feel overwhelming. That's why we offer a free consultation.
More information about Domestic Violence in Colorado here https://duilawfirmdenver.com/criminal-defense-attorney-denver/domestic-violence-attorney-denver/
