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Labyrinths Exposed!
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90 views • August 24, 2021
Take a journey into the mysterious world of the Labyrinth. In this fascinating tour of the many Labyrinths found around the world including both those found inside and outside of Christian Churches. This video will teach you of the occult history of Labyrinth use and the myriad dangers of entering a Labyrinth. Labyrinths have been used as a means of Religion and Spirituality for centuries.
Filmed in Milton Keynes.
Filmed in Milton Keynes.
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