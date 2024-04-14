Create New Account
CANADIAN INSURANCE COMPANIES NOW HAVE WAR AND CIVIL WAR CLAUSES
KevinJJohnston
Published 20 hours ago

Canadian home insurance companies are now adding a war and Civil War exclusion clause. This is an incredibly dangerous precedent to be set but it also means that they know something is coming.


