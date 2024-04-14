CANADIAN INSURANCE COMPANIES NOW HAVE WAR AND CIVIL WAR CLAUSES

Canadian home insurance companies are now adding a war and Civil War exclusion clause. This is an incredibly dangerous precedent to be set but it also means that they know something is coming.





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca





If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me





BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston