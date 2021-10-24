Revelation 2:4 Thou hast left thy first Love

2 Corinthians 11:2

For I am jealous over you with godly jealousy: for I have espoused you to one husband, that I may present you as a chaste virgin to Christ.



Apostle Paul exhored believers at Corinth to remain faithful to Christ. He is not talking about being virgin sexually speaking but rather in a spiritual way.



Would Christ want to marry a Whore or an adulterous Woman? Christ would be furious if his "Bride" is defiled. Paul is doing his best so the Church would not face Christ's Fury and the Wrath of God.



Song:8:6: Set me as a seal upon thine heart, as a seal upon thine arm: for love is strong as death; JEALOUSY IS CRUEL as the grave: the coals thereof are COALS OF FIRE, which hath a MOST VEHEMENT FLAME.



The Apostate Church is provoking the wrath and jealousy of the Lord: false Prophets are seducing believers to eat the fruit of the vineyard of spiritual Harlotry and Debauchery.



Deuteronomy 32:32

For their vine is of the vine of Sodom, and of the fields of Gomorrah: their grapes are grapes of gall, their clusters are bitter:

33 Their wine is the poison of dragons, and the cruel venom of asps.



In Revelation Chapter 2, Christ had warned the Church of Pergamos to repent of her Abominations:



Revelation 2:16

Repent; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will fight against them with the sword of my mouth.



The same words, by which Jerusalem was judged in 70 AD and was completely destroyed with its Temple, the same two-edged Sword of Christ's Mouth is now hanging over the Churches.



Revelation 19:21

And the remnant were slain with the sword of him that sat upon the horse, which sword proceeded out of his mouth: and all the fowls were filled with their flesh.



Proverbs 5

3 For the lips of a strange woman drop as an honeycomb, and her mouth is smoother than oil:

4 But her end is bitter as wormwood, sharp as a two-edged sword.

5 Her feet go down to death; her steps take hold on hell.

6 Lest thou shouldest ponder the path of life, her ways are moveable, that thou canst not know them.



Jeremiah 23:15

Therefore thus saith the Lord of hosts concerning the prophets; Behold, I will feed them with wormwood, and make them drink the water of gall: for from the prophets of Jerusalem is profaneness gone forth into all the land.



Revelation 8:11

And the name of the star is called Wormwood: and the third part of the waters became wormwood; and many men died of the waters, because they were made bitter.



Numbers 5:

11: And the LORD spake unto Moses, saying,

12: Speak unto the children of Israel, and say unto them, If any man's wife go aside, and commit a trespass against him,

13: And a man lie with her carnally, and it be hid from the eyes of her husband, and be kept close, and she be defiled, and there be no witness against her, neither she be taken with the manner;

14: And the SPIRIT OF JEALOUSY come upon him, and he be jealous of his wife,and she be defiled: or if the spirit of jealousy come upon him, and he be jealous of his wife, and she be not defiled:

15: Then shall the man bring his wife unto the priest, and he shall bring her offering for her, the tenth part of an ephah of barley meal; he shall pour no oil upon it, nor put frankincense thereon; for it is an offering of jealousy, an offering of memorial, bringing iniquity to remembrance.

16: And the priest shall bring her near, and set her before the LORD:

17: And the priest shall take holy water in an earthen vessel; and of the DUST that is in the floor of the tabernacle the priest shall take, and put it into the water:

18: And the priest shall set the woman before the LORD, and uncover the woman's head, and put the offering of memorial in her hands, which is the jealousy offering: and the priest shall have in his hand the BITTER WATER that causeth the CURSE:

19: And the priest shall charge her by an oath, and say unto the woman, If no man have lain with thee, and if thou hast not gone

aside to uncleanness with another instead of thy husband, be thou free from THIS BITTER WATER that causeth the curse:

20: But if thou hast gone aside to another instead of thy husband, and if thou be defiled, and some man have lain with thee beside thine husband:

21: Then the priest shall charge the woman with an oath of cursing, and the priest shall say unto the woman, The LORD make thee a curse and an oath among thy people, when the LORD doth make

thy THIGH TO ROT, and thy BELLY TO SWELL;

22: And THIS WATER THAT CAUSETHTHE CURSE shall go into thy BOWELS, to make thy belly to swell, and thy thigh to rot: And the woman shall say, Amen, amen.

23: And the priest shall write these curses in a book, and he shall blot them out with the BITTER WATER:

24: And he shall cause the woman to drink the BITTER WATER that

causeth the curse: and the water that causeth the curse shall enter into her, and become BITTER.



Revelation 17:5

And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.