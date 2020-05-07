Texans Demand Release Of Jailed Salon Owner; Gov. Abbott Capitulates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Across Texas, citizens are furious over the seven day jail term handed out to a Dallas salon owner who re-opened her business. The judge called her "selfish" and demanded she apologize. She refused and became a symbol of resistance to tyranny. Governor Gregg Abbott, feeling the heat, is issuing executive orders to minimize his original executive orders.
Plus - Shocking developments in new New York Covid cases and how to solve the coming meat crisis.