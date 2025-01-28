The Game (HD)

My first short film The Game in HD. It's about some thieves hiding out in an old abandoned house with some stolen cash.

It was originally filmed in black & white in 1995 with my student housemates who were acting for the first time. I was self-taught and it was my first attempt at film-making. Re-edited in 2024.

More info on The Game here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/2024/06/30/the-game-2024/

All my Short Films and Trailers are in here:

https://thephantomknocks.com/short-films-trilogy/