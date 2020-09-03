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The David Knight Show (3September20 Full Show)
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25 views • September 03, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:10 After 7 yrs, NSA spying is ruled illegal by court. Will anyone go to jail? Clapper committed perjury. Will anything change?
— 00:04:19 Hatred NYPD saves life of gunshot victim. Outrage that they did it w/o masks. DeBlasio says vaccine will stop shootings. Psyop & disinfo propaganda escalates to attack those who resist vaccine mandate
— 00:22:19 Logistics are the White House’s only concern about the Warp Speed vaccine. BigPharma has legal immunity but here’s a prediction about how politicians will evade blame when people are injured and killed by the rushed vaccine
— 00:42:02 Another Hollywood “drama” to fight “anti-vaxxers”
— 00:55:50 Portland mayor has to move to flee his radical mob; salon owner has to relocate her business to flee the angry Pelosi fans; Jefferson monument may be moved (destroyed) by radical DC politicians
— 01:07:43 UBI (now known as Cares Act stimulus) has created a labor shortage during economic lockdown and depression. GOP & Democrats have implemented the most radical plans of the hard-left Marxists that were laughed at a year ago.
— 01:20:42 CDC, America’s new ruler, as Trump White House gives them radical new authority over our lives, our liberty and our property. Nothing is restricted to them if they claim it’s for our health.
— 01:36:00 NRA under attack by media and former #2. The disgruntled former employee, is being hailed as a hero by the press. Here’s what’s going on
— 01:46:23 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins — the next phase of the eradication of the middle class has begun with a massive power grab by the CDC, pushed by the Trump White House
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:00:10 After 7 yrs, NSA spying is ruled illegal by court. Will anyone go to jail? Clapper committed perjury. Will anything change?
— 00:04:19 Hatred NYPD saves life of gunshot victim. Outrage that they did it w/o masks. DeBlasio says vaccine will stop shootings. Psyop & disinfo propaganda escalates to attack those who resist vaccine mandate
— 00:22:19 Logistics are the White House’s only concern about the Warp Speed vaccine. BigPharma has legal immunity but here’s a prediction about how politicians will evade blame when people are injured and killed by the rushed vaccine
— 00:42:02 Another Hollywood “drama” to fight “anti-vaxxers”
— 00:55:50 Portland mayor has to move to flee his radical mob; salon owner has to relocate her business to flee the angry Pelosi fans; Jefferson monument may be moved (destroyed) by radical DC politicians
— 01:07:43 UBI (now known as Cares Act stimulus) has created a labor shortage during economic lockdown and depression. GOP & Democrats have implemented the most radical plans of the hard-left Marxists that were laughed at a year ago.
— 01:20:42 CDC, America’s new ruler, as Trump White House gives them radical new authority over our lives, our liberty and our property. Nothing is restricted to them if they claim it’s for our health.
— 01:36:00 NRA under attack by media and former #2. The disgruntled former employee, is being hailed as a hero by the press. Here’s what’s going on
— 01:46:23 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, joins — the next phase of the eradication of the middle class has begun with a massive power grab by the CDC, pushed by the Trump White House
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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