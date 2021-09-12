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20 Years ago the Birth of Tyranny arrived, Today a New Tyranny is thrust on America by its own"President"!
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10 views • September 12, 2021
RealNewsChanne.com

Never Forget How They Lie To Us
West Virginia Governor Drops Bombshell: 25% Increase In Death Amongst Vaccinated Individuals
Compilation: Fuck Joe Biden Chants Across America
SMOKING GUN: Fauci Ordered Construction of COVID-19 Virus, FOIA Docs Show
Chaos Ensues As Afghanistan Ignored
Rand Paul Reacts To Fauci’s Confirmed Wuhan Ties: ‘Surprise, Surprise – Fauci Lied Again!’
OPINION: Fauci Should Be Tried At The Hague For His Life
CDC Quietly Changes Definition Of ‘Vaccine’ As COVID-19 Continues To Infect Vaccinated People
Ohio Senate Candidate J.D. Vance Calls for “Mass Civil Disobedience” in Response to Joe Biden’s Tyrannical Mandates
‘We Will Fight Biden to the Gates of Hell to Protect Liberty’ – GOP Governors Prepare to Sue Biden Admin Over Unconstitutional Vax Mandate
Joe Biden’s Plan for Forced Vaccinations for American Workers Does Not Include Illegal Aliens
“As Soon as OSHA Issues This Rule We Will Sue, We Will Win” – Charlie Kirk Announces TPUSA Will Sue as Soon as OSHA Issues Biden’s Vaccine Mandates (VIDEO)
“I Don’t Have a Firm Answer For You on That” – Fauci When Asked Why People with Natural Immunity Should be Required to Get Covid Vax (VIDEO)
Psaki Refuses to Give an Answer When Asked Why American Workers Are Required to be Vaccinated But Illegal Aliens Are Not (VIDEO)
Members of Congress and Their Aides are Exempt From Biden’s Vax Mandate

Source Links:
https://banned.video/watch?id=613910e592973d1364374e41
https://banned.video/watch?id=613801fb52ad2c11984cfde9
https://banned.video/watch?id=6137f41c13dba210bb59dd17
https://banned.video/watch?id=6137e9aaf4c3031068f806dc
https://banned.video/watch?id=6136c3fb1293730dfca95ee9
https://www.newswars.com/rand-paul-reacts-over-faucis-confirmed-wuhan-ties-surprise-surprise-fauci-lied-again/
https://welovetrump.com/2021/09/08/opinion-fauci-should-be-tried-at-the-hague-for-his-life/
https://nationalfile.com/cdc-quietly-changes-definition-of-vaccine-as-covid-19-continues-to-infect-vaccinated-people/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/ohio-senate-candidate-j-d-vance-calls-mass-civil-disobedience-response-joe-bidens-tyrannical-mandates/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/will-fight-biden-gates-protect-liberty-gop-governors-prepare-sue-biden-admin-unconstitutional-vax-mandate/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/joe-bidens-plan-forced-vaccinations-american-workers-not-include-illegal-aliens/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/soon-osha-issues-rule-will-sue-will-win-charlie-kirk-announces-tpusa-will-sue-soon-osha-issues-bidens-vaccine-mandates-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/dont-firm-answer-fauci-asked-people-natural-immunity-required-get-covid-vax-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/psaki-refuses-give-answer-asked-american-workers-required-vaccinated-illegal-aliens-not-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/members-congress-aides-exempt-bidens-vax-mandate/

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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

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