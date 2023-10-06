MILLENNIALS ARE DESTROYING THEIR RELATIONSHIPS BY PUTTING THEIR PRIVATE ARGUMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

In the seventies if we had issues with our women, we talked to the local bartender to try to get a new perspective and then go home and be a man and do the best that we possibly could. Women would talk to a couple of other women in some social club and then come home and be the best woman they could be.

Some problems cannot be solved but at least they tried.

Now we have millennials turning on video cameras and deliberately starting arguments with their significant others and then posting those arguments on their social media, as if the outside world needs to know this and as if there would be some kind of benefit to this.

It's a complete invasion of privacy and it's defamation of character. It's the stupidest thing in the world that you can do and it's rude beyond reproach. You Millennials really have a lot to learn about being human

