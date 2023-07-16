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‘DC Corruption RUINING AMERICA’ - This MUST To Be Stopped NOW! | Col. Macgregor
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240 views • July 16, 2023

Stephen Gardner
Jul 15, 2023 #biden #useconomy2022 #recession
Colonel Douglas Macgregor shares inside intel on the Russia-Ukraine war with Stephen Gardner. Ukraine is losing and NATO knows it. Zelenskyy is in a silent battle between selling out Ukraine to get money for Ukraine and losing his life or position. The Corruption in DC is unfathomable. The amount of money being siphoned off Americans is criminal. Ex-Cia Ray McGovern is right, the military-industrial complex is making profits off the lost lives of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers and no one cares because they aren't American men and women. 🧼 Buy Mr. 1920 Soap, My New Company: https://mister1920.com/pages/amazing-... Subscribe and hit the bell to be notified of new videos:    / @stephengardner1   Timestamps: 0:06 Zelenskyy mocks Trumps call to end the war and says Biden could do it it 5 minutes. 1:00 How Macgregor would end the war fast and effectively. End monetary support and pull people from the region immediately and then demand peace talks and division of land. 3:18 Zelenskyy has sacrificed hundreds of thousands of lives FOR NOTHING! 4:00 Ukraine not allowed into Ukraine. Why isn't NATO allowing Ukraine to enter? 6:30 Multiple DC leaders tricked by Russian pranksters because their EGO wants to be seen as big 9:50 CIA McGovern says military industrial complex raking in money while people die because none of them are American soldiers. Profits over people is the name of this war game. Who is Stephen Gardner? Stephen Gardner is a best-selling financial author with 8 books. He is also does financial coaching to show clients how to build wealth and quickly eliminate their debt using his FOCUS method. His most popular book is Taming Wall Street. The two strategies taught in Taming Wall Street did NOT lose money during the coronavirus market drop, The Great Recession or the Great Depression. Get a FREE digital copy of Stephen Gardner's best-selling book Taming Wall Street: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/work-w... Don't like digital books, buy Taming Wall Street on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Taming-Wall-St... Stephen is on a mission to help strengthen America one family at a time. #biden #useconomy2022 #recession #stockmarket #dailynews #fauci #trump #dowjones #sandp500 #gold #socialsecurity #ssi #ssdi #ssa #irs #wef #worldeconomicforum #putin #russia #russiaukrainewar
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russiawarukrainerecessiondc corruptioncol macgregorruining americastephen gardnerstopped nowus economy 2022
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