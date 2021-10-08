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The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 23 – Power of Group Prayer
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On Episode 23 you will learn about the Power of Group Prayer and how to use it to transform your life, family, and the world.
So, make sure to watch this amazing Episode and learn how to use the Power of Group Prayer to change the world.
At the end of this Episode, we will answer Questions so Do not Miss It and make sure to invite family and friends.
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at https://Rasaji.com.
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🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
On Episode 23 you will learn about the Power of Group Prayer and how to use it to transform your life, family, and the world.
So, make sure to watch this amazing Episode and learn how to use the Power of Group Prayer to change the world.
At the end of this Episode, we will answer Questions so Do not Miss It and make sure to invite family and friends.
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at https://Rasaji.com.
Follow MPN On
👉 YouTube http://www.youtube.com/mypatriotsnetw...
👉 Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MyPatriotsNe...
👉 Telegram https://t.me/mypatriotsnetwork/
👉 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/my.patriots...
👉 My Patriots Network https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/channels/
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