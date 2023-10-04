Uploaded for pacsteam.org
I have always said that knowledge is NOT new, the information to build your iPhone is NOT new. Here is yet another new example of what I am talking about: THIS is the source and knowledge for the yin-yang symbol.
https://phys.org/news/2023-08-visualizing-mysterious-quantum-entanglement-photons.html
