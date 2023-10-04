Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THIS is the source and knowledge for the yin-yang symbol
channel image
pacsteam.org
61 Subscribers
40 views
Published 19 hours ago

Uploaded for pacsteam.org


I have always said that knowledge is NOT new, the information to build your iPhone is NOT new. Here is yet another new example of what I am talking about: THIS is the source and knowledge for the yin-yang symbol.


https://phys.org/news/2023-08-visualizing-mysterious-quantum-entanglement-photons.html


Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


---


Keywords
nwoendtimelodges

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket