TrialSite News: Vaccine Injured Abandoned, left with Declining Health, Mounting Debt & No Help from Government (mirrored)
Published Yesterday |

Mirrored from YouTube channel TrialSite News at:-

https://youtu.be/m_X9D0bqrL4

Apr 10, 2023Mainstream media accelerates the coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine-injured crisis across North America in both the United States and Canada. Most recently, KOMO News, a Seattle-based ABC Television affiliate owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the largest and most diversified broadcast companies in America, drills into this crisis, covering some of the devastating challenges faced by individuals identified as COVID-19 vaccine injured. From debilitating injuries to mounting debt and the specter of bankruptcy, the government offers no real help.

Join The Conversation! | https://trialsitenews.com/


vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

