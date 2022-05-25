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Ukrainian troops destroy Russian tanks hiding in gardens
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70 views • May 25, 2022
The Sun.
MOMENT Ukrainian troops destroy Russian tanks hiding in residential gardens with deadly missiles.
The attack took place in the village of Zirkuni in the north-eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv Oblast as occupying forces attempt to retake lost positions in the area.
Russian troops invaded Ukraine on 24th February in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation". Today marks the 89th day of the campaign.
From 24th February to 23rd May, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 29,200 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,293 tanks, 3,166 armoured fighting vehicles, 604 artillery systems, 201 multiple launch rocket systems, 93 anti-aircraft systems, 204 warplanes, 170 helicopters, 2,206 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 476 unmanned aerial vehicles, 43 units of special equipment, and 110 cruise missiles.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6LQ-9pxfz4
MOMENT Ukrainian troops destroy Russian tanks hiding in residential gardens with deadly missiles.
The attack took place in the village of Zirkuni in the north-eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv Oblast as occupying forces attempt to retake lost positions in the area.
Russian troops invaded Ukraine on 24th February in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation". Today marks the 89th day of the campaign.
From 24th February to 23rd May, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 29,200 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,293 tanks, 3,166 armoured fighting vehicles, 604 artillery systems, 201 multiple launch rocket systems, 93 anti-aircraft systems, 204 warplanes, 170 helicopters, 2,206 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 476 unmanned aerial vehicles, 43 units of special equipment, and 110 cruise missiles.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6LQ-9pxfz4
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