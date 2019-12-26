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Wizard Gear - The Oura Ring for Tracking Biometrics
Cahlen
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107 views • December 26, 2019
On this episode of Wizard Gear, I'll be showing you one of my favorite biometric tracking devices... the Oura Ring!

The Oura Ring is primarily designed to track sleep quality, but also tracks activity, heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV). This allows those of us who are fine tuning our biology to track the effect of the various things we try on the factors which influence our well-being and energy the most.

You can learn more about the Oura Ring here:
https://cahlen.org/OuraRing

Thanks for watching and I'll see ya next time!
Cahlen Lee
Keywords
healthtechnologyfitnessbiohacking
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