Wizard Gear - The Oura Ring for Tracking Biometrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Oura Ring is primarily designed to track sleep quality, but also tracks activity, heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV). This allows those of us who are fine tuning our biology to track the effect of the various things we try on the factors which influence our well-being and energy the most.
You can learn more about the Oura Ring here:
https://cahlen.org/OuraRing
Thanks for watching and I'll see ya next time!
Cahlen Lee