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*NIBIRU SYSTEM PLANETS & ASTEROIDS*
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310 views • May 09, 2021
The Facts Of Our Live
Nibiru System Planets and Asteroids,
These Planets are Very Close To Us,*
(NASA, All Telescopes on Earth,
Astronomers,
It ignores the Planets)
The Asteroid Belts Of These Planets,
The great danger for us ...
The technology to destroy these asteroids,
we don't have it yet.
A medium-sized asteroid,
It can destroy life on earth.
Nibiru System Planets and Asteroids,
These Planets are Very Close To Us,*
(NASA, All Telescopes on Earth,
Astronomers,
It ignores the Planets)
The Asteroid Belts Of These Planets,
The great danger for us ...
The technology to destroy these asteroids,
we don't have it yet.
A medium-sized asteroid,
It can destroy life on earth.
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