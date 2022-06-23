SMHP: Building The Beast System Through Digital Currency! [21.06.2022]

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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2,360 views Jun 21, 2022Shaking My Head Productions - 29.4K subscribers

https://youtu.be/5eU0xGA7o58

https://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHeadProductionsYT





Checkout the companion content on my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...





SMHP is viewer funded. ** If you appreciate this content and would like to help keep me going, please consider investing in this message. Every penny is highly appreciated! Thank you to my wonderful supporters! You keep me going when I get worn down. Invest in SMHP / Independent Media. https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...





For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.





And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12





*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.

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More Recommended Content:

https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...

https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...

https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...

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I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him





You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:

https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadprod... (Original)

https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)





I am posting new content here al the time:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute

https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead... - Rumble

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https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook

https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter





Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.





Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)

Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.







