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Pro-Abortion Women's March Lacked Aloha Spirit
Liberty Press
Liberty Press
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20 views • October 04, 2021
On October 2, 2021, James and I went to interview and ask questions of the people at the women's march at the Hawaii State capitol. Trying to find someone that would engage in a respectful conversation proved to be difficult. The whole thing was a train wreck with plenty of foul language and one-finger shakas. The "go away" lady continued to invade my personal space and tried to block my camera. Viewer discretion is advised. Keep your children in the other room.

https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
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#40DaysForLife #ChooseLife #Honolulu
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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