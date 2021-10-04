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Pro-Abortion Women's March Lacked Aloha Spirit
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20 views • October 04, 2021
On October 2, 2021, James and I went to interview and ask questions of the people at the women's march at the Hawaii State capitol. Trying to find someone that would engage in a respectful conversation proved to be difficult. The whole thing was a train wreck with plenty of foul language and one-finger shakas. The "go away" lady continued to invade my personal space and tried to block my camera. Viewer discretion is advised. Keep your children in the other room.
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#40DaysForLife #ChooseLife #Honolulu
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#40DaysForLife #ChooseLife #Honolulu
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