Spiritual and Political War: The True Nature of the Battle | Juan O Savin





THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-trumps-global-strategy-spiritual-warfare-and-economic-shifts/





Juan O Savin delves into the perceived spiritual and political war surrounding Israel, Donald Trump, and the broader MAGA movement. They express concern over dissension among Trump supporters and prominent figures like Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, questioning whether this division is a deliberate tactic to weaken the movement. The speaker argues that many well-meaning individuals, including Christians and Freemasons, are deceived by propaganda and fail to recognize the true nature of the conflict.





They draw on religious and Masonic symbolism, referencing Albert Pike and the idea of a Luciferian agenda, to assert that the current political Israel is not the Israel of biblical promise. The call to action emphasizes unity under Trump as "commander in chief" and urges listeners to seek truth, break free from deception, and join a network for empowerment and course correction.





