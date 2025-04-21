© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for April 17, 2025
I do not desire more Judas in My Temples⭐✝
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6743-what-are-they-celebrating-what-do-they-care-for-so-zealously-what-a-great-human-tragedy/
-----------“He Will Have to Account for the Crimes He Has Committed” – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò Publishes Scathing Response to News of Pope Francis’s Death
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/he-will-have-account-crimes-he-has-committed/