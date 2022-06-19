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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 42:1-4; Psalm 27:4, 20220619
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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31 views • June 19, 2022

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 42:1-4; Psalm 27:4, 20220619

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father!  Hallowed be Your Blessed Name!  Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me.

Merciful Father, You have commanded me to strive to enter through the narrow gate.  Therefore, in obedience and through the Power of Your Holy Spirit, I pray that: 

As the hart pants for the water brooks, so pants my soul for You, O Glorious Father as I seek first Your Kingdom and Righteousness.

2 My soul thirsts for You my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD and Living JEHOVAH.  When shall I come and appear before You, my ADONAI, JEHOVAH?

3 My tears have been my food day and night, while apostates continually say to me, “Where is your GOD?”

4 When I remember these things, I pour out my soul within me. For I used to go with the members; I went with them to the House of GOD, with the voice of joy and praise, with members that kept a holy day of Church Service.

4 One thing I have desired of You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, that will I seek: that I may dwell and minister in the House of the LORD all the days of my life, to behold the beauty and majesty of my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS. Amen!

Thank You, Holy Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 42:1-4; Psalm 27:4 personalized, NKJV)

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foodgodhousedaywaterfakesoulprophetsgatedeernightseekhartfalse teachersfalling awaypantsstraitbrooksstrivenarrowapostates
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