Targeting Christians
186 views • 1 day ago

Zelensky’s Mission To End Christianity In Ukraine & Why America Is Still Funding It

* Do Americans have any idea that Zelensky has declared war on Christianity in Ukraine?

* Vadym Novynskyi knows.

* He spent three terms in the Ukrainian parliament, but now risks prison for defending his church.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 May 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-vadym-novynskyi

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1925959948250267892

vladimir putinrussiachristianstucker carlsonchristianitycongresswarpeaceukrainenatochristian persecutionmike johnsonmass immigrationillegitimate authorityvolodymyr zelenskyrussian invasionukrainian governmentvadym novynskyi
