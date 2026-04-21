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Terral03.com - Terral.Substack.com Black Star Report for Monday, April 20, 2026
Terral03.com
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More info on Substack: https://terral.substack.com/. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com.

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The U.S. Navy Just Blew A Giant Hole In An Iranian Cargo Ship As The Crisis In The Strait Of Hormuz Escalates To An Entirely New Level

https://terral.substack.com/cp/194784727

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This Is An End Times War, And Donald Trump Just Threatened To Blow Up The Entire Country Of Iran

https://terral.substack.com/cp/194785433

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What in the World Is Happening on The Bottom of the Pacific Ocean?

https://terral.substack.com/cp/194519871

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Protect your house and vehicle from EMP attacks: https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=terral03com

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Ozark Mountain Offgrid Has the KONG Big Battery Solutions

https://terral.substack.com/p/we-can-now-upgrade-our-kong-big-battery

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Get Your Food! https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/pages/homepage-62?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=59

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Visit Terral’s Miles Franklin Landing Page Website: https://milesfranklin.com/terral-croft-2/

https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement

Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].

Mention Terral Croft for discount

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Bioweapon Threats:

Everyone Is Transfected: https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Morgellons Disease: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Nano Silver on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained.

Mystery Report: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA 

More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]

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