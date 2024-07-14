Who should wear the Tallit and the Tzi-Tzi? part 1

Who should wear the Tallit and the Tzi-Tzi?

In this study

¨ Should it be just men? Or can women wear the tallit and the tzi-tzi?

¨ Understanding the perfect language…Hebrew specific for “Sons”

¨ Should men and women go into battle biblically?

¨ “Toebah” Abomination Scriptures . Head of the house.

¨ Does YHVH see men and women different?

¨ Let us examine the scriptures to find the Tallit & the Tzi-tzi. Clothing

¨ Understanding the perfect language…Hebrew sons, daughters, children





www.BGMCTV.org