Who should wear the Tallit and the Tzi-Tzi? part 1

Who should wear the Tallit and the Tzi-Tzi?
In this study
¨ Should it be just men? Or can women wear the tallit and the tzi-tzi?
¨ Understanding the perfect language…Hebrew specific for “Sons”
¨ Should men and women go into battle biblically?
¨ “Toebah” Abomination Scriptures . Head of the house.
¨ Does YHVH see men and women different?
¨ Let us examine the scriptures to find the Tallit & the Tzi-tzi. Clothing
¨ Understanding the perfect language…Hebrew sons, daughters, children