#164-Interview with Daniel Lutz-Candidate for Supervisor-Eastern Panhandle Conservation District
Published 13 hours ago

Richard and Daniel Lutz discuss what the Conservation District Supervisor does, water quality, soil conservation and the effect of solar farms and more.

conservation2024 non-partisan contests-jefferson county wvdaniel lutz

