RT News - July 3 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1480 followers
125 views • 1 day ago

July 3, 2025

rt.com


The Pentagon officially halts a major weapons shipment to Ukraine leaving its European allies stunned as the NATO chief claims to understand Washington daddy's decision. Israeli forces target a school near Gaza city that sheltered displaced Palestinians and kills over 10 people, mostly women and children. Russiagate comes crashing down. After nine years of crying collusion, the CIA chief says the witch hunt was manipulated from the get-go and a product of Obama's top-level spies trying to deny Trump his win. India and Ghana sign four pacts on strengthening bilateral ties. The news comes as the Indian Prime Minister kicks off a five-nation diplomatic tour ahead of the BRICS summit – the highlight of this trip.


