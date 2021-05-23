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Syrian Girl: WHY ISRAEL IS THE JEWISH ISIS (MIRRORED)
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585 views • May 23, 2021
Syrian Girl: WHY ISRAEL IS THE JEWISH ISIS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel SyrianGirlpartisan at:-
https://youtu.be/nsxO-z1ZEC4
In this video I will compare the Islamic State In the Levant to the Jewish State in the levant, in context of the recent attack on Palestine. I will list the transcript and sources below.
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/syriangirl
Bitcoin or Paypal : http://syriangirlpartisan.blogspot.com/p/donate.html
Twitter: @Partisangirl
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https://www.facebook.com/partisangirl and
https://www.facebook.com/SyrianPartisanGirl
Instragram: @Partisangirl
TikTok: @partisangirl
Mirrored from You Tube channel SyrianGirlpartisan at:-
https://youtu.be/nsxO-z1ZEC4
In this video I will compare the Islamic State In the Levant to the Jewish State in the levant, in context of the recent attack on Palestine. I will list the transcript and sources below.
SUBSCRIBE!
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/syriangirl
Bitcoin or Paypal : http://syriangirlpartisan.blogspot.com/p/donate.html
Twitter: @Partisangirl
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/vYvBPd0kFqLa/
https://www.facebook.com/partisangirl and
https://www.facebook.com/SyrianPartisanGirl
Instragram: @Partisangirl
TikTok: @partisangirl
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