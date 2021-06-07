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GSH + NGF - Best Tasting Brain Detox Smoothie
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112 views • June 07, 2021
GSH + NGF - Best Tasting Brain Detox Smoothie
Today I show you a stellar combination of supplements to increase your glutathione, which is the body's master antioxidant capable of detoxing heavy metals, drugs, and other toxins.
NAC works to raise GSH levels far better than oral glutathione supplements primarily because reduced glutathione is an endogenous antioxidant that is best produced by the body from raw materials: the amino acids L-cysteine, glutamic acid, and glycine. 2 of the 3, L-cysteine and glycine, are rate-limiting nutrients for GSH production. NAC, or N-acetyl-L-cysteine, provides your body with valuable L-cysteine to increase glutathione production. Glycine is also valuable in this equation. The body synthesizes GSH in a two-part process: 1) L-cysteine links with glutamic acid by means of glutamate cysteine ligase, resulting in gamma-glutamylcysteine (GGC); 2) glycine is attached by means of glutathione synthase.
Research has shown that GGC converts to 5-L-oxoproline and is excreted in the urine when there is not enough glycine available to complete the transition to GSH.
Links:
N-acetylcysteine in psychiatry: current therapeutic evidence and potential mechanisms of action - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3044191/
Dietary Glycine Is Rate-Limiting for Glutathione Synthesis and May Have Broad Potential for Health Protection - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5855430/
Role of nerve growth factor in oxidant homeostasis: glutathione metabolism-
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7901332/
Regulation of antioxidant enzyme expression by NGF -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9130244/
Role for nerve growth factor in the in vivo regulation of glutathione in response to LPS in mice -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17594942/
Whey Protein Supplementation Improves Nutritional Status, Glutathione Levels, and Immune Function in Cancer Patients: A Randomized, Double-Blind Controlled Trial -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29565716/
Fire and Skull Images by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Today I show you a stellar combination of supplements to increase your glutathione, which is the body's master antioxidant capable of detoxing heavy metals, drugs, and other toxins.
NAC works to raise GSH levels far better than oral glutathione supplements primarily because reduced glutathione is an endogenous antioxidant that is best produced by the body from raw materials: the amino acids L-cysteine, glutamic acid, and glycine. 2 of the 3, L-cysteine and glycine, are rate-limiting nutrients for GSH production. NAC, or N-acetyl-L-cysteine, provides your body with valuable L-cysteine to increase glutathione production. Glycine is also valuable in this equation. The body synthesizes GSH in a two-part process: 1) L-cysteine links with glutamic acid by means of glutamate cysteine ligase, resulting in gamma-glutamylcysteine (GGC); 2) glycine is attached by means of glutathione synthase.
Research has shown that GGC converts to 5-L-oxoproline and is excreted in the urine when there is not enough glycine available to complete the transition to GSH.
Links:
N-acetylcysteine in psychiatry: current therapeutic evidence and potential mechanisms of action - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3044191/
Dietary Glycine Is Rate-Limiting for Glutathione Synthesis and May Have Broad Potential for Health Protection - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5855430/
Role of nerve growth factor in oxidant homeostasis: glutathione metabolism-
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7901332/
Regulation of antioxidant enzyme expression by NGF -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9130244/
Role for nerve growth factor in the in vivo regulation of glutathione in response to LPS in mice -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17594942/
Whey Protein Supplementation Improves Nutritional Status, Glutathione Levels, and Immune Function in Cancer Patients: A Randomized, Double-Blind Controlled Trial -
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29565716/
Fire and Skull Images by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Brilliance Tactics does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Brilliance Tactics will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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