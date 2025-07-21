RT News - July 21 2025 6AM GMT

July 21, 2025

rt.com





Ukraine reportedly requests a new round of talks amid Russian advancements on the ground as new videos emerge revealing violent conscription efforts in Ukraine. Israeli forces open fire on crowds at civilian aid centers, killing over 70 people across Gaza on Sunday. RT is there with this report - a warning: disturbing images follow. A top US Intelligence official accuses former president Barack Obama and his senior officials of “treasonous conspiracy” and reveals that the whole Russiagate saga was essentially a coup attempt.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515