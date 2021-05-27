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Late Night Mud Floods, Maple Syrup, Mars & Flat Earth | Post QE2019
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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33 views • May 27, 2021
Originally Streamed live on Feb 24, 2019 on YouTube with 2.9K views.
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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