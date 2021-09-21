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MURDER FOR MONEY! MEDICAL HIT MEN (DOCTORS), PATIENTS HELD HOSTAGE, HOSPITAL SHUTDOWNS!
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110 views • September 21, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby joins the Stew Peters Show to reveal the dangers COVID patients are encountering in hospitals in America, particularly "unvaccinated" patients presenting with COVID-like symptoms!
More on the Quackzine and other topics you may have missed:
Vaccinated people are making other people sick (In more ways than one)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XTAzXJJv0czV/
More on the Quackzine and other topics you may have missed:
Vaccinated people are making other people sick (In more ways than one)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XTAzXJJv0czV/
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