War is Not an Option

Humanity has not evolved spiritually since our inception. We are still fighting in wars and killing one another. The problem is our governments. The “Will of the People Must Supersede the Will of the Government”. It used to be that way, but is no more. The war in Gaza is a sad example of our lack of spiritual evolution. Even worse, the US government is supporting Israel to continue what is turning out to be a genocidal effort. We cannot support either side and must do whatever is possible to stop the killing.





The only solution is for “We the People” to come together with strength in numbers and in unity and solidarity and take charge of our government to stop the madness. We invite you to join PeopleUnited.net now to be part of the unified effort to take back our Constitutional Republic. It is free.