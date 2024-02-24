War is Not an Option

The only solution is for “We the People” to come together with strength in numbers and in unity and solidarity and take charge of our government to stop the madness. We invite you to join PeopleUnited.net now to be part of the unified effort to take back our Constitutional Republic. It is free.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.