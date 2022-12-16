Create New Account
Blowback: Russian Sanctions
Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago |

DC War Machine

* Our ‘leaders’ are upping the ante in Ukraine.

* WH preparing to send Patriot missiles; Russia warns of consequences.

* DC: armageddon is a small price to pay!

* Sanctions have not hurt Russia’s economy.

* Russian grocery stores are fully stocked; food and energy prices remain low.

* Sanctions have hurt the West more than Russia.

* Americans bear the brunt — and now pay more for essential goods like food and gas.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 December 2022

