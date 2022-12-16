Blowback: Russian Sanctions

DC War Machine
* Our ‘leaders’ are upping the ante in Ukraine.
* WH preparing to send Patriot missiles; Russia warns of consequences.
* DC: armageddon is a small price to pay!
* Sanctions have not hurt Russia’s economy.
* Russian grocery stores are fully stocked; food and energy prices remain low.
* Sanctions have hurt the West more than Russia.
* Americans bear the brunt — and now pay more for essential goods like food and gas.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 December 2022
