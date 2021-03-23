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COVID Operation Depopulation Deconstructing Immunity
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138 views • March 23, 2021
NOTE: I used the graphic 'Google' was 'willing' to float out. It says... "Mass vaccination will breed dangerous variants" This is a classic straw man operation. Dr. Vanden Bossche did NOT say this quote. What Dr Vanden Bossche actually said was that the vaccine would "make it difficult to impossible for the host of the vaccine recipient's immune system to fight viral mutations of the viruses they were vaccinated against" There is a major difference
Dr. Bossche has no clue that he echos what was stated at a Club of Rome Symposium. They will use vaccines to kill the world's population. If You Have not already seen this interview here Vanden Bossche explains how these vaccines will prevent the host's immune system from being able to fight mutated strain viruses that the host was vaccinated for. Included is Del Bigtree with some explanation of the science.
https://gdsajj.wordpress.com/2021/03/16/the-conscience-of-a-lead-vaccine-developer-echoes-my-warning/
This is a continuation on my 20+ year warning that this very day we are living in would come.
https://gdsajj.wordpress.com
Free Krispy Kreme doughnut for anyone who gets their COVID vaccine!!!
Dr. Bossche has no clue that he echos what was stated at a Club of Rome Symposium. They will use vaccines to kill the world's population. If You Have not already seen this interview here Vanden Bossche explains how these vaccines will prevent the host's immune system from being able to fight mutated strain viruses that the host was vaccinated for. Included is Del Bigtree with some explanation of the science.
https://gdsajj.wordpress.com/2021/03/16/the-conscience-of-a-lead-vaccine-developer-echoes-my-warning/
This is a continuation on my 20+ year warning that this very day we are living in would come.
https://gdsajj.wordpress.com
Free Krispy Kreme doughnut for anyone who gets their COVID vaccine!!!
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