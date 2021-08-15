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The Metamorphosis of George Orwell and the Message of 1984! Fascinating Documentary History
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97 views • August 15, 2021
George Orwell: A Life in Pictures is a 2003 BBC Television docudrama telling the life story of the British author George Orwell. Chris Langham plays the part of Orwell. No surviving sound recordings or video of the real George Orwell have been found.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6txpumkY5I&;list=PL5NWK9DGUWxpbeT0aKeSXESNaIy3JFfJV
Awards:
International Emmy 2004 for Best Arts Programme
Grierson Award 2004 for Best Documentary on the Arts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6txpumkY5I&;list=PL5NWK9DGUWxpbeT0aKeSXESNaIy3JFfJV
Awards:
International Emmy 2004 for Best Arts Programme
Grierson Award 2004 for Best Documentary on the Arts
Keywords
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