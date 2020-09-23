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EP 2115-9A FACEBOOK PLANNING INTERNET BLACKOUT IF US ELECTION GETS "CHAOTIC OR VIOLENT"
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4 views • September 23, 2020
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EP 2115-9A FACEBOOK PLANNING INTERNET BLACKOUT IF US ELECTION GETS "CHAOTIC OR VIOLENT"

Earlier this week, Facebook gave us a welcome break from the virtue-signaling by threatened to pull its business from Europe should courts uphold an EU-wide ban on transfering European user data to US-based servers (something Washington is desperately trying to stop TikTok from doing, in a sense).  But that didn’t last long. On Tuesday, the social media giant’s head of global communications, former deputy PM Nick Clegg, told the Financial Times that the company is developing contingency plans should the US election lead to an outbreak of chaos and uncertainty. Though he didn’t go into too much detail, the implication is clear: Facebook is planning to significantly curtail speech on its platform, echoing the Internet blackouts utilized by authoritarian regimes including Iran, Venezuela and elsewhere. EP 2115-9A FACEBOOK PLANNING INTERNET BLACKOUT IF US ELECTION GETS “CHAOTIC OR VIOLENT” - The Pete Santilli Show    https://bit.ly/32Q88dZ 

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