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Reversing of the Curses!
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71 views • September 15, 2021
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Things are turning around as well as the curses are being reversed! We must pay attention to the times so that we won't be led as sheep to the slaughter!
It doesn't matter how bad things get, we will win as long as we stay with the Most High! Get rid of fear and stand on the promises of Yah! The Cup of Dregs are being reversed.
https://paypal.me/wakeuphebrews
Things are turning around as well as the curses are being reversed! We must pay attention to the times so that we won't be led as sheep to the slaughter!
It doesn't matter how bad things get, we will win as long as we stay with the Most High! Get rid of fear and stand on the promises of Yah! The Cup of Dregs are being reversed.
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